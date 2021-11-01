Left Menu

Anil Deshmukh appears before ED; questions Param Bir Singh's 'whereabouts'

Soon after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate, Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday asked the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:25 IST
Picture Courtsey: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Facebook. Image Credit: ANI
Soon after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate, Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday asked the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate to join the investigation in extortion and money laundering allegations against him.

"Today, I've presented myself before the Enforcement Directorate. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made false allegations against me. Where is he today? As per media reports, he has left the country," Deshmukh said in a self-made video. Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

