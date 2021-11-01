Left Menu

Centre decides to resume biometric attendance for employees of all levels from Nov 8

The Union government has decided to resume biometric attendance for employees of all levels from November 8, the Personnel Ministry said on Monday.It shall be the responsibility of heads of department to ensure that sanitisers are mandatorily placed beside biometric machines and all employees sanitize their hands before and after marking the attendance, it said.The employees were previously exempted from biometric attendance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.Physical distancing of six feet must be maintained by all employees while marking their attendance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:49 IST
The Union government has decided to resume biometric attendance for employees of all levels from November 8, the Personnel Ministry said on Monday.

It shall be the responsibility of heads of department to ensure that sanitisers are mandatorily placed beside biometric machines and all employees sanitize their hands before and after marking the attendance, it said.

The employees were previously exempted from biometric attendance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

''Physical distancing of six feet must be maintained by all employees while marking their attendance. If required, additional biometric attendance machines may be installed to avoid overcrowding,'' the Personnel Ministry said in an order to all central government ministries and departments.

All employees shall be required to wear masks or face covers at all times, including while waiting to mark their attendance, it said.

''Meetings, as far as possible, shall continue to be conducted on video conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless necessary in public interest, are to be avoided,'' the order stated. All officers and staff shall strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times in offices, the Personnel Ministry said.

