Left Menu

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri takes charge as GOC of Indian Army's Western Command

Western Commands headquarters are based in Chandimandir, Haryana.Ambala-based Kharga Corps, Yol-based Rising Star Corps and Jalandhar-based Vajra Corps come under the Western Command.Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri assumed the command of WesternCommand on November 1, 2021, the Indian Army said on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:55 IST
Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri takes charge as GOC of Indian Army's Western Command
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri took charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's Western Command on Sunday, an official statement said. Western Command's headquarters are based in Chandimandir, Haryana.

Ambala-based Kharga Corps, Yol-based Rising Star Corps and Jalandhar-based Vajra Corps come under the Western Command.

''Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri assumed the command of #WesternCommand on November 1, 2021,'' the Indian Army said on Twitter. ''In a solemn ceremony conducted at Chandimandir Military Station, Army Commander paid tributes to bravehearts at Veersmiriti and reviewed the Guard of Honour,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021