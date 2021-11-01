Left Menu

Ukraine's minister for strategic industries submits resignation

Ukraine's minister for strategic industries Oleg Uruskyi submitted his letter of resignation, the government representative to parliament Taras Melnychuk said on his Telegram channel on Monday. Reuters was not able to reach Uruskyi for comments. Earlier today, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters that he had submitted his letter of resignation.

Ukraine's minister for strategic industries submits resignation

Ukraine's minister for strategic industries Oleg Uruskyi submitted his letter of resignation, the government representative to parliament Taras Melnychuk said on his Telegram channel on Monday. Reuters was not able to reach Uruskyi for comments.

Earlier today, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters that he had submitted his letter of resignation. Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of parliament, told journalists on Monday that lawmakers would discuss the government reshuffle this week but did not name ministers that may leave.

