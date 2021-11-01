Left Menu

Man who crossed over to PoK repatriated

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:38 IST
Man who crossed over to PoK repatriated
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man who had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district over three years ago was repatriated by the Pakistan authorities, official sources said on Monday.

The Pakistan Army handed over Saif Deen, a resident of Gangrian village of the Mandi-Saujiyaan belt, to the Indian Army and civil authorities at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in the district, they said. Saif had entered the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in June 2018 and was sent back on ''humanitarian grounds'', they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021