Prime accused in Kolkata double-murder case held in Mumbai

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The prime accused and his associate in a double-murder case in south Kolkata have been arrested in Mumbai, taking the total number of people apprehended for their alleged involvement in the crime to six, a senior police officer said.

The duo, arrested on Saturday, was being brought to the city after a local court there granted a transit remand till November 3, he said.

Bodies of Subir Chaki (61), the managing director of an engineering firm, and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back on different floors of a two-storey house in the city's Gariahat area on October 17.

During investigation, the police found out that Mithu Haldar, who had earlier worked as a domestic help at the Chaki household, along with his sons and some others, were apparently involved in the case.

''Mithu Haldar, his younger son and some others were nabbed earlier this month. Vicky, the elder son of Mithu Haldar, and his accomplice Subhankar Mondal had escaped to Mumbai soon after the murder,'' the police officer explained.

The two were arrested on Saturday from Parel East in Mumbai, where they worked as watchmen at an under-construction building, he said.

''These two were the main assailants. They left the city on October 18 night and reached Mumbai the next day or on October 20,'' the officer added.

