Ahead of Diwali, beware of 'lucky draw' frauds: Mumbai police to people

Mumbai police's cyber crime department on Monday urged people to not fall into the trap of frauds in the guise of ''lucky draws'' ahead of Diwali.

Fraudsters are sending different offers with titles like 'online shopping lucky draw contest' as well as scratch cards and letters in the name of reputed e-commerce firms to people claiming they have won prizes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, an official said.

''They then ask people to deposit an amount in order to claim the prize. However, the process is aimed at cheating people. No one should take part in such contests and should alert police instead,'' he added.

