Left Menu

Consul General of Israel meets Lt Governor, Chief Minister

A press release from her office said they had detailed discussions on the cultural relations between India and Israel and developmental projects for Puducherry and Karaikal. The release said the discussions also focused on the potential to promote innovative projects by collaborative efforts with Israel in Puducherry and Karaikal regions with natural and human resources being available abundantly in the Union Territory.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 17:00 IST
Consul General of Israel meets Lt Governor, Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Nov 1 (PTI): Consul General of Israel to South India Jonathan Zadka held meetings separately with Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy here on Monday.

A press release from the office of Chief Minister said the meeting with Rangasamy was a courtesy call.

The envoy met with the Lt Governor at her residence-cum-officer, Raj Nivas. A press release from her office said they had detailed discussions on the cultural relations between India and Israel and developmental projects for Puducherry and Karaikal. The release said the discussions also focused on the potential to promote innovative projects by collaborative efforts with Israel in Puducherry and Karaikal regions with natural and human resources being available abundantly in the Union Territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021