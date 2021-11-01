PM Modi felicitates Fumio Kishida for victory in Lower House elections
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has felicitated H.E. Fumio Kishida for victory in Lower House elections in Japan.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
"Heartiest felicitations to @kishida230 for victory in Lower House elections in Japan. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."
