National Mission for Clean Ganga gets registered in Guinness Book of World Records

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:18 IST
The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) got registered in the Guinness Book of World Records on the first day of the Ganga Utsav -- the River Festival 2021 for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on Facebook in an hour.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted his message on the Ganga on Facebook, after which the Guinness activity was opened for the public at large.

''Lakhs of entries were recorded during the one-hour duration of the activity. The participation of people from all walks of life was particularly inspiring. Several people posted their self-created literary pieces on the event's Facebook page,'' a senior official said.

