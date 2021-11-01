Left Menu

Human rights watchdogs seek German investigation of Belarusian security members

The complaint was filed with the German Public Prosecutor General by the Geneva-based World Organisation against Torture (OMCT) and the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR). In a joint statement the groups cited alleged crimes - including mass detentions, torture, disappearances, sexual violence and political persecution - committed by the Belarusian security authorities since August 2020.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:34 IST
Human rights watchdogs seek German investigation of Belarusian security members
  • Country:
  • Germany

Six high-ranking members of the Belarusian security authorities were accused of committing crimes against humanity in a criminal complaint filed in Germany by human rights watchdogs on Monday. The complaint was filed with the German Public Prosecutor General by the Geneva-based World Organisation against Torture (OMCT) and the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR).

In a joint statement the groups cited alleged crimes - including mass detentions, torture, disappearances, sexual violence and political persecution - committed by the Belarusian security authorities since August 2020. The opposition had said an election that month that gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term had been rigged. "There is clear evidence that torture was used intentionally and that it was widespread and systematic, thus reaching the threshold of crimes against humanity," OMCT Secretary General Gerald Staberock said in the statement.

OMCT which did not name the accused. The activist groups said they filed the lawsuit in Germany because of its principle of universal jurisdiction, allowing its courts to prosecute crimes against humanity committed anywhere.

ECCHR said it expects Germany's Federal Prosecutor to initiate preliminary proceedings against the accused because there was no foreseeable investigation on the matter in Belarus itself. The German prosecutor's office and Germany's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Similar complaints filed by ECCHR against suspected members of President Bashar al-Assad's security services culminated in arrest warrants and started trials on Syrian state torture in the higher regional court in the western city of Koblenz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021