Assam Riffles gets new additional director general

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:46 IST
Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh on Monday took charge as the additional director general of Assam Rifles, an official release said.

During the day, Major General Singh, who was commissioned into The Brigade of Guards in 1990, laid a wreath at the Assam Rifles War Memorial at Laitkor near here and interacted with his subordinates, it said.

He had earlier served as an aide-de-camp to the chief of the Army staff, an instructor and adjutant at National Defence Academy in Pune, a defence attache in Brazil, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

