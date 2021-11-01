Assam Riffles gets new additional director general

Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh on Monday took charge as the additional director general of Assam Rifles, an official release said.

During the day, Major General Singh, who was commissioned into The Brigade of Guards in 1990, laid a wreath at the Assam Rifles War Memorial at Laitkor near here and interacted with his subordinates, it said.

He had earlier served as an aide-de-camp to the chief of the Army staff, an instructor and adjutant at National Defence Academy in Pune, a defence attache in Brazil, the release added.

