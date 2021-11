BRIEF-Hutchmed China Ltd Says Co And AstraZeneca Initiate Sameta Global P3 Trial

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd:

* HUTCHMED CHINA LTD - HUTCHMED AND AZ INITIATE SAMETA GLOBAL P3 TRIAL

* HUTCHMED - PHASE III TRIAL OF SAVOLITINIB IN COMBO WITH PD-L1 INHIBITOR IMFINZI IN PATIENTS WITH MET-DRIVEN ADVANCED PAPILLARY RENAL CELL CARCINOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

