Month after acid attack by father, 31-year-old man under treatment dies in Kerala hospital

A 31-year-old man, who suffered severe burns after his father allegedly threw acid on him a month ago, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on September 23 at Pala near here. The 61-year-old father allegedly attacked his son following a family dispute, police said.

The man, who suffered 71 per cent burns in the attack, died of severe burn injuries in the Government Medical College Hospital here today, they said.

The accused was arrested soon after the incident.

He is currently in judicial custody, police added.

