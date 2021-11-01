Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court spurns Catholic hospital appeal over transgender patient

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 19:14 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by a Catholic hospital in California to avoid a lawsuit over its refusal to let its facilities be used to perform a hysterectomy on a transgender patient who sought the procedure as a part of gender transition from female to male.

The justices turned away an appeal by Mercy San Juan Medical Center, a Sacramento-area hospital owned by Dignity Health, and let stand a lower court ruling that revived Evan Minton's lawsuit accusing it of intentionally discriminating against him because he is transgender in violation of California law.

