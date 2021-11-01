Left Menu

Berlin police chief sorry for Holocaust memorial press-ups

The newspaper said they were stills from a video apparently taken by the officers themselves on a cellphone during a holiday weekend in May when they were deployed to the area because of demonstrations.The memorial, a field of 2,700 grey concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate that opened in 2005, is open around the clock and isnt surrounded by any barriers.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 19:49 IST
Berlin police chief sorry for Holocaust memorial press-ups
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin's police chief apologized Monday for an incident in which officers were pictured practicing press-ups on a part of the German capital's memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust.

Pictures published by Berlin's B.Z. tabloid showed uniformed policemen leaning on one of the slabs that makes up the Holocaust memorial to practice press-ups. The newspaper said they were stills from a video apparently taken by the officers themselves on a cellphone during a holiday weekend in May when they were deployed to the area because of demonstrations.

The memorial, a field of 2,700 grey concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate that opened in 2005, is open around the clock and isn't surrounded by any barriers. Visitors are supposed to refrain from activities such as running and jumping from one slab to another.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said the service would examine the incident internally.

“The colleagues' behaviour disrespects what this memorial stands for'' and also offends the memory of those who were murdered, Slowik said.

The GdP union, which represents police officers, also apologised and condemned the “tastelessness” of the officers' actions, adding that there must be “consequences” for those involved. “The Holocaust memorial is not an adventure playground,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021