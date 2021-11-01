CBI files FIR against South Western Railways engineer for receiving Rs 1.29 cr bribe
- Country:
- India
The CBI has filed an FIR against an executive engineer of the South Western Railways posted in Bengaluru for allegedly receiving over Rs 1.29 crore bribe from contractors over eight years, officials said on Monday.
The central probe agency has named executive engineer Ghanshyam Pradhan, M Suryanarayana Reddy, his firm Krishi Infratech and Vangala Suryanarayana Reddy in the case, they said.
It was alleged that Pradhan was receiving bribes in his bank accounts from contractors whose works were supervised by him, they said.
''It was further alleged that illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore was received by the said public servant in his accounts and the accounts of his family members from the contractors during the period from 2011 to 2019,'' CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi said.
After filing the case, the CBI recently carried out searches at 16 locations, including Bengaluru, Hubli, Mysuru, Sangli, Nandyala and Rangareddy at the premises of the accused and others leading to the recovery of several incriminating documents, Joshi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Multi-storey police quarter in Central Bengaluru tilts after heavy rain for a week
The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts Announces the Opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Hotel convention Centre, and Private Residences
Sub junior, junior nationals aquatic championships from Tuesday, senior meet from Oct 26 in Bengaluru
Pothole filling on Bengaluru roads on a war footing after respite from rains: K'taka CM
Gulf Islamic Investment to Open Office in Bengaluru Eyes Strengthening Indo-UAE Investment Ties