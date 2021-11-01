Gang involved in leaking exam papers busted in Noida; 10, including 3 retired Army men, held

With the arrest of 10 people, including three retired Army officials, the Noida police on Monday claimed to have busted an interstate syndicate involved in leaking question papers of government job exams.

With these arrests, the police also foiled a bid to leak the question paper for a Haryana Police constable recruitment exam, a senior official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said, ''The gang was involved in leaking question papers and also provided solvers who would sit in place of the actual candidates in various state job recruitment exams in exchange for money.'' ''A total of 10 people, including three retired Army officials, have been arrested. They are part of a bigger syndicate involved in similar activities in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal, among others,'' Singh told reporters here.

He said the police have recovered over Rs 9 lakh cash and two cheques of Rs 2 lakh each from the gang members, who were arrested by the Sector 58 police station team.

Over two dozen admit cards of candidates appearing for various job recruitment and other exams were also seized, the police said.

