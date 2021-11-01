India administered first COVID-19 vaccine doses to 78 pc eligible population: Mansukh Mandaviya
In another milestone, 78 per cent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both shots, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Talking to Twitter, the Minister said: "An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st #COVID19 vaccine dose to 78 pc of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 35 pc of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!" tweeted Mandaviya.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, 106.31 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Meanwhile, 12,514 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
