Bank employee shot at, cash looted

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:17 IST
A employee of Airtel Payments Bank was shot at by three bike-borne criminals and a bag containing cash was snatched from him on Monday near Birsa Munda Park here, a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Jhari Prasad, is battling for life at Asarfi Hospital, he said.

Prasad was riding pillion as one of his colleagues, Dinesh Rajak, drove the bike, the officer said.

The miscreants pumped five bullets into Prasad when he and his colleague were on their way to a nearby bank for depositing the money, he said.

They fled the spot with the bag of money, which, Rajak claimed, contained Rs 10 lakh in cash, the officer stated.

His colleague informed others at their place of work, following which Prasad was taken to hospital.

A probe has been initiated into the case and more details will be available after a thorough investigation, the officer added.

