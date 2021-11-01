Left Menu

Thane: 2 held for trying to murder scrap collector

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:20 IST
Thane: 2 held for trying to murder scrap collector
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been arrested for allegedly trying to kill a scrap collector in Thane city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Arjun Waghe was found injured with stab wounds in Chendani Koliwada on October 30, after which a probe zeroed in on Mohammad Ansari of Mumbra and Bhima Pattekar of Rabale in Navi Mumbai, said Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranaware of Thane Nagar police station.

All three are known to each and an argument started after one of accused made some derogatory remark about the victim's mother, and then stabbed and injured him amid the fracas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021