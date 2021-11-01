Officials did not carry out special drive for tribals, SCs in Sahapur, says tehsildar

A senior tehsil official in Thane district has blamed functionaries of the rural and tribal development departments for not organising special camps for people to obtain ration and Aadhaar cards and caste certificates.

The letter written by Sahapur tehsildar Nileema Suryavanshi, a copy of which is available with PTI, said officials of the Integrated Rural Development Programme and the tribal department did not carry out a special drive between September 1 and October 30 despite orders from the tribal development commissioner.

During the day, several hundred tribal and Scheduled Caste members under the aegis of the Shramjivi Sanghatana took out protest marches near the tehsil offices in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath, Murbad and Sahapur in Thane and Palghar.

