Joint structures should be created between services to reduce decision-making cycles: IAF chief

Joint structures should be created between armed forces to capitalise on each of their strengths and reduce decision-making cycles, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Monday.Chaudhari, in his address to officers at the National Defence College in New Delhi, focused on the topic of transformation of the IAF to a contemporary aerospace power, the IAF said on Twitter.During his address, the CAS Chief of Air Staff covered the need for integrated employment of military power by capitalising on strengths of individual services to create joint structures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:15 IST
Joint structures should be created between armed forces to capitalise on each of their strengths and reduce decision-making cycles, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Monday.

Chaudhari, in his address to officers at the National Defence College in New Delhi, focused on the topic of transformation of the IAF to a contemporary aerospace power, the IAF said on Twitter.

''During his address, the CAS (Chief of Air Staff) covered the need for integrated employment of military power by capitalising on strengths of individual services to create joint structures. He brought out that these structures should be future ready and cater to reduced decision-making cycles,'' it said. The CAS spoke on the indigenisation programmes of weapons and systems in order to retain strategic autonomy and stressed on the importance of developing multi-domain capability to address future conflicts, the IAF said.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat has been working on the theaterisation model under which at least six new integrated commands are being envisaged.

According to the plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the IAF and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory under an operational commander.

At present, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force have separate commands.

