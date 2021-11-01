Defence secretary unveils BRO's discipline and vigilance manual

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar unveiled the discipline and vigilance manual of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the last day of the ''Vigilance Awareness Week'' on Monday, the defence ministry said.

The Central Civil Services Rules, the Army Act, the Army Rules and key policy guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) relevant to the BRO have been included in the manual, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

''Being a hybrid construction force, the discipline and vigilance cases of the BRO are unique and distinct from other construction agencies,'' the statement said.

The manual is an initiative of Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General of the BRO.

After unveiling the manual, Kumar said in his speech that it will go a long way in understanding and guiding the BRO to understand the nuances of discipline and vigilance to ensure a corruption-free system, according to the statement.

''The BRO has also started online payment for its vendors and it is one of the first organisations within the MoD (Ministry of Defence) that have made this process,'' Kumar said.

The CVC has decided to observe the Vigilance Awareness Week on the theme of ''Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity''. PTI DSP RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)