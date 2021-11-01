Left Menu

Telangana HC stays for two weeks CS' circular concerning Right to Information Act

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:44 IST
Telangana HC stays for two weeks CS' circular concerning Right to Information Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed for two weeks a circular issued by the state Chief Secretary directing that Public Information Officers should take the approval of department heads before furnishing information under the Right to Information Act.

The government should intimate its stand to the court by then.

The court was responding to a PIL which claimed the circular issued by the CS last month was against the Right to Information Act and the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021