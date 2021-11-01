Telangana HC stays for two weeks CS' circular concerning Right to Information Act

The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed for two weeks a circular issued by the state Chief Secretary directing that Public Information Officers should take the approval of department heads before furnishing information under the Right to Information Act.

The government should intimate its stand to the court by then.

The court was responding to a PIL which claimed the circular issued by the CS last month was against the Right to Information Act and the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

