UK says it has robust contigency plans to deal with French threats

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has robust contingency plans in place if France follows through on the threats it has made in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Paris has threatened sanctions from Nov. 2 that could snarl cross-Channel trade, with measures including increased border and sanitary checks on goods from Britain and banning British vessels from some French ports.

"We have robust contingency plans in place. Depending on if, or what, the French decide to do we will enact them as and when we need to," the spokesman said, declining to get into any details.

