Man held in Rajasthan for smuggling illegal liquor from one state to another
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:55 IST
Rajasthan Police has arrested a man in Churu for allegedly possessing illegal liquor worth lakhs of rupees being smuggled from Haryana to Gujarat.
Police have seized 780 boxes of illicit liquor and a tanker in the incident in Chhapar area of the district on Sunday night, they said.
Churu Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said in a statement that the estimated market value of the seized liquor and tanker is around Rs 75 lakh.
The tanker driver Sawai Singh Jat has been arrested.
