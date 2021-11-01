J-K LG holds online public grievance hearing session

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday took first-hand appraisal of public issues and grievances during ''LG's Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing'' through virtual mode at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

During the two-hour programme, Sinha interacted with individuals selected randomly from across the union territory and issued on-the-spot directions for early redressal of their grievances, he said.

He also directed the concerned deputy commissioners (DCs) to provide immediate relief to all farmers affected due to hailstorms and snow.

It is imperative that money be transferred directly into their accounts on priority, the LG said.

Sinha took a detailed assessment of the progress made on the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS). He also sought the public's feedback on the administration's efforts to address their grievances, the spokesperson said.

On a complaint by a resident of Budgam regarding the issuance of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates, the LG directed the concerned DC to ensure that they are issued in a timely manner to the genuine applicants.

On another complaint by a resident of Rajouri regarding the repair of an irrigation canal in Sunderbani area, Sinha was informed by the concerned DC that a large portion of the canal has been repaired and the remaining will be repaired at the earliest.

Responding to a complaint from a resident of Udhampur regarding the issue of power outage in her area during snowfall, the concerned DC told Sinha that it was due to the absence of a transformer and it is now being installed.

The spokesperson said complainants from Pulwama and Shopian raised issues of dredging of a canal and removal of encroachment from a playground, respectively. The LG passed on-the-spot directions to the concerned DCs to address the complaints at the earliest.

The concerned officers briefed Sinha on issues and grievances related to health, civic bodies, repair of roads and bridges, drinking water supply, power supply and irrigation facilities raised by the people, he said.

