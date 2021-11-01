Left Menu

Punjab announces 11 pc hike in DA allowance for government employees as 'Diwali gift'

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government on Monday announced a 11 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government on Monday announced a 11 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. Addressing media here, Channi said the Punjab government has decided to enhance DA for state government employees and pensioners from the existing 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

The increased allowance will be effective from July 1, 2021. "On the occasion of Diwali, I wanted to give a gift to the state government employees. The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. We discussed the gift, they gave me a commitment that they won't go on a strike, as long as this government is in power, and will sit and discuss their issue," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

