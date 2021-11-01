Left Menu

Boy removes pipe of LPG stove, dies in fire that erupted

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:02 IST
A 12-year-old boy died of burns he sustained in a fire that broke out after he removed the gas-supplying pipe of an LPG stove at his house in Nagpur on Monday, police said.

The deceased was a resident of CPWD Colony in Civil Lines.

His maternal grandmother, aged 60, sustained minor injuries in the incident, the police said.

According to Inspector Vinod Choudhary of the Sadar police station, the boy was studying in standard VIII and his parents had separated when he was one-and-a-half years old.

His mother lives in Raipur in Chhattisgarh and he was staying with his maternal grandmother here for the last 11 years, the police officer said.

The boy's maternal grandmother and her daughter-in-law (26) were busy with work in the kitchen at 12.30 pm when the boy came there, he said.

He repeatedly tried to pull the cylinder pipe with the intention of scaring his maternal grandmother and aunt, Choudhary said.

Despite warnings, he kept on doing so and suddenly pulled the pipe from the LPG stove, causing fire, he said.

The boy sustained serious burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the inspector said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Sadar police, he added PTI COR RSY RSY

