Navy's Sub Lieutenant Nikhil Shukla wins Class NK 3rd Best Project

Sub Lieutenant Nikhil Shukla of the Indian Navy has won the Class NK 3rd Best Project Award for designing a '1,30,00 tonnes CMB capacity Membrane type LNG Carrier', Southern Naval Command said on Monday. In a statement, the Southern Naval Command informed that officers of the Indian Navy undergo a four-year B Tech in Naval Architecture and Ship Building at the Department of Ship Technology (DOST), Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) as sponsored candidates.

"Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, known as Class NK is the commercial ship Classification Society of Japan and one of the largest classification societies in the world. It is actively engaged in a growing range of commercial ship-related activities aimed at promoting the protection of human life and property at sea as well as the protection of the marine environment," the statement said. In 2006, Class NK constituted best project awards to identify the three best B Tech projects undertaken by students undergoing B Tech in Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding studies, to further research as well as to suitably award the students for their efforts.

Sub Lieutenant Nikhil Shukla hails from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh and is a part of the 31st Naval architecture course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)