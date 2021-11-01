Lt Gen Kahlon takes charge as GOC of Maha, Gujarat and Goa Area

Lt Gen HS Kahlon on Monday took over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, the defence ministry said.

Lt Gen Kahlon succeeded Lt Gen SK Prashar, who superannuated on October 31, the ministry said in a statement here.

Soon after taking charge, Lt Gen Kahlon paid homage to martyrs at the Colaba War Memorial in south Mumbai, the statement added.

