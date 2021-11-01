U.S. judge laments politics in Rittenhouse case as jury selection begins

More than a dozen potential jurors were excused on Monday from the trial of a teenage U.S. gunman accused of fatally shooting protesters, mostly for a self-reported bias as the judge lamented the impact of politics on the case. Kyle Rittenhouse https://www.reuters.com/world/us/case-us-teenage-gunman-kyle-rittenhouse-2021-11-01, 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third with a military-style rifle during protests in Wisconsin last year sparked by a police officer's shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, amid demonstrations over racism and police brutality that rattled U.S. cities.

By the lunch break, seven potential jurors had told the judge they had seen video clips or other evidence that had hardened their views on the case, a reflection of the widespread media coverage of the shootings in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. Several others said their views on the case would not change, even if presented with contrary evidence, including a man who cited his beliefs about the American right to bear arms.

All told, more than a dozen were told they could go home. "This case has become very political. It was involved in the politics of the last election year," Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said, criticizing the campaigns of both major parties for weighing in on the case.

Rittenhouse has emerged as a hero to some conservatives who believe in unfettered gun rights and see the shootings as justified amid the chaos that had engulfed Kenosha. Days after the shootings then-President Donald Trump suggested Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, while Joe Biden, then Trump's challenger and now president, had accused Trump of stoking violence with his rhetoric.

Schroeder, who faced heavy media criticism last week for ruling that the three men shot by Rittenhouse could be labeled looters and arsonists if there was sufficient evidence while banning the word victim to describe them, took aim at the media in his comments to potential jurors about avoiding bias. "We don't want to fall into the trap that many in the media have," Schroeder said. "I want this case to reflect the greatness of Kenosha and the fairness of Kenosha and don't want it to get sidetracked into other issues."

Schroeder said he would choose 20 jurors for a trial he estimated would last two weeks. Later on Monday, lawyers from both sides will begin probing potential jurors for their political leanings and perceived biases, with a focus on views of such issues as policing and gun rights.

"As much as the judge does not want this to be a political trial, politics are going to run deep through this thing," said Professor Keith Findley of the University of Wisconsin Law School, with views tending to split along partisan lines. A resident of nearby Antioch, Illinois, Rittenhouse faces seven charges, including homicide in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and attempted homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

The prosecution will likely try to choose left-leaning jurors inclined to view such protests favorably and frown upon armed citizens taking to the street, legal experts said. Prosecutors are expected to argue that Rittenhouse, who says he was in Kenosha to help protect a business, was looking for violent conflict and reacted with disproportionate force.

The defense is expected to focus on securing a right-leaning jury, with people who back the right to bear arms and support law enforcement. It will stress that Rittenhouse feared for his life in each encounter. Video evidence shows Rosenbaum charging at Rittenhouse, Huber swinging a skateboard at him and Grosskreutz armed with a pistol when he was shot. "The scripts are flipped on this one," said Michael F. Hart, a criminal defense lawyer in Milwaukee, noting that the prosecution would normally be the side trying to secure jurors who view law and order as important. "That's what makes this case unique and an interesting one to watch."

With ample video evidence available, there is little dispute over the facts and the two sides could mainly focus on how to interpret Wisconsin law, which says someone can use deadly force if they "reasonably believe" it necessary to prevent their own death or great bodily harm.

