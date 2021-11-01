Left Menu

Egypt says suspect in gruesome street killing arrested

Local media said the two were injured as they and others attempted to subdue the suspect before police arrived.The disturbing footage posted on social media shows the attacker cutting off a mans head with a big knife, then carrying the head around and waving the bloodied knife as bystanders can be heard screaming.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:50 IST
Egypt says suspect in gruesome street killing arrested
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egyptian authorities arrested the suspect in a gruesome killing on Monday in a Suez Canal city, soon after shocking footage of the slaying set off an uproar on social media. The Interior Ministry, which oversees the police force, said in a brief statement that the suspect had attacked a man in a busy street in Ismailia and beheaded him. The suspect had previously worked at a furniture store owned by the slain man's brother.

The motive behind the killing was not clear. The ministry said the suspect has a history of mental illness and had been previously treated for drug addiction.

The public prosecution said two people were also injured and that an investigation was underway. Local media said the two were injured as they and others attempted to subdue the suspect before police arrived.

The disturbing footage posted on social media shows the attacker cutting off a man's head with a big knife, then carrying the head around and waving the bloodied knife as bystanders can be heard screaming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021