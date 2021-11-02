Molestation case against Cong leader, 4 others filed in Mumbai
Police have registered a case of alleged molestation against a Maharashtra Congress leader and four others in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.
The FIR was filed at the Andheri Police Station in suburban Mumbai on the basis of a complaint registered by a woman, he said.
According to the official, the FIR was registered on October 25 wherein the political leader and the others were booked under IPC sections related to outraging modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and common intention, among others.
No arrests have been made so far and further investigation was underway, he added.
