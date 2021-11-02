Kerala Catholic Bishop booked for 'narcotic jihad' remarks

The Kerala Police on Monday registered a case against Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt on the basis of a complaint that the priest through his ''love and narcotic jihad'' remarks, committed the offence of promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion.

A senior police officer told PTI that the Kuravilangad police has registered the case against the Bishop of Pala diocese after a Magistrate Court directed it to investigate and report on the basis of a complaint that the bishop through his ''love and narcotic jihad'' remarks, tried to create a rift in the society through the statement.

The court in Pala gave the direction while considering a plea filed by a leader of All India Imams Council.

The petition seeking to register a case against the Bishop was filed by Abdul Aziz Maulavi, the Kottayam district president of the council.

He moved the court after the police refused to register the case against the Bishop on the basis of his complaint.

The Bishop, at a function held in a church in Kuravilangad in Kottayam district on September 9, had stated that Christian girls were falling prey to ''love and narcotic jihad'' in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the state's youth.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the state government has no intention to initiate any legal proceedings against the Bishop for his controversial remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)