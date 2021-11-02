Admin suspends issuance of land ownership document in Vijaypur belt of Samba

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:05 IST
Concerned over the ''mushrooming'' of unauthorised colonies in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration on Monday ordered the suspension of issuance of land ownership documents in Vijaypur sub-division, officials said.

Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta issued the order, an official spokesman said.

The deputy commissioner also ordered a probe into the mushrooming of illegal and unauthorised colonies in the sub-division.

''Due to mushrooming of unauthorized colonies in various parts of sub division of Vijaypur in the guise of normal sale purchase of land and to carry out an urgent field verification to rule out any attempt to develop unplanned & unauthorized colonies, the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) shall hold a detailed enquiry into the matter and submit the report,'' the order said.

