Bengal fireworks industry welcomes SC order setting aside complete ban order

The mechanism to stop their misuse has to be strengthened, the apex said on Monday.A special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, which assembled during the Diwali break, was hearing the pleas against the October 29 order of the high court banning the sale, use and purchase of all types of firecrackers in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:30 IST
The fireworks industry of West Bengal on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court order setting aside a Calcutta High Court order banning all types of firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year to check air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks traders said nearly 75-80 per cent of their annual sale, estimated to be around Rs 5000 crore, take place during this festive season.

“We are really happy with the verdict of the Supreme Court today. We have been scared for so long. At least we will be able to save ourselves from debt trap,” said Piyush Maitra, a trader at Nungi in South 24 Parganas district.

Small scale firecracker makers at Nungi and nearby Chamaphati where fireworks is a home-based industry distributed sweets following the apex court verdict.

The Supreme Court said there is no total ban on use of firecrackers and only those fireworks that contain Barium salts are prohibited. The mechanism to stop their misuse has to be strengthened, the apex said on Monday.

A special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, which assembled during the Diwali break, was hearing the pleas against the October 29 order of the high court banning the sale, use and purchase of all types of firecrackers in the state.

