Spokesman for Ethiopia's Tigrayan forces says they have joined up with Oromo forces

Ethiopia's rebellious Tigrayan forces have joined up with an Oromo force also fighting the central government, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces said on Monday, and said they were considering marching on the capital. Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, a military spokesperson and an Amhara regional spokesperson, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:36 IST
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia's rebellious Tigrayan forces have joined up with an Oromo force also fighting the central government, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces said on Monday, and said they were considering marching on the capital. "We have linked up with the OLF/OLA and if achieving our objectives in Tigray will require that we march to Addis Ababa we will, but we are not saying we are marching to Addis Ababa," Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray Liberation Front, told Reuters.

Reuters could not independently verify his statement as phone connections in the area are down. Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, a military spokesperson and an Amhara regional spokesperson, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

