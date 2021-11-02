Left Menu

U.S. judge dismisses 7 of 8 charges against Maduro ally Saab

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:52 IST
A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday dismissed money laundering counts against Alex Nain Saab Moran, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a court filing showed.

The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola.

