Special security allowance of 25 pc granted to combatants of police in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered grant of special security allowance (SSA) to classified categories of the police force, including 25 per cent of basic pay to its combatants.

According to the order issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra, ''Sanction is hereby accorded to grant of special security allowance (SSA) in favour of members of special operations group (SOG) and bomb disposal squads (BDS) of J&K police''.

The combatants (operational staff) would be paid SSA at the rate of 25 per cent of basic pay while non-combatants (non-operational staff) will get the allowance at 12.5 per cent of basic pay, order said.

Consequently, the hardship allowance to SOG and BDS shall be same as that paid to all the police personnel, it said.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha among other senior officials for sanctioning the special security allowance in favour of members of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The DGP said the decision of providing special allowance will go a long way in boosting the morale of police personnel.

With the order, the long-pending demand of J&K Police has been met, he added.

The DGP said it has come like a Diwali gift for the police force who have been performing extremely high risk jobs.

While extending his gratitude to the government, Singh said the decision would lead police personnel to work with more dedication to ensure maintenance of peace and order in the UT and to provide better service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

