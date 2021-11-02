Left Menu

UK welcomes France's move to postpone post-Brexit fishing row measures

"We welcome the French government's announcement that they will not go ahead with implementing their proposed measures as planned tomorrow," a British government spokesperson said. "We welcome France's acknowledgement that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the range of difficulties in the UK/EU relationship.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 03:16 IST
UK welcomes France's move to postpone post-Brexit fishing row measures
Britain said on Monday it welcomed France's decision to not go ahead with any "proposed measures" in a post-Brexit fishing row tomorrow and its "acknowledgement" that in-depth discussions were needed to resolve difficulties.

"We welcome France's acknowledgement that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the range of difficulties in the UK/EU relationship. Lord (David) Frost has accepted (French European Affairs Minister) Clement Beaune’s invitation and looks forward to the discussions in Paris on Thursday.”

