California judge rules for drugmakers in major opioid lawsuit

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 06:37 IST
A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties who accused four drugmakers of fueling an opioid epidemic, saying they had failed at trial to prove their $50 billion case.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling finding Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie Inc's Allergan unit not liable for creating a public nuisance.

