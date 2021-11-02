Horse racing-Verry Elleegant wins Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant won the A$8 million ($6.00 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday.

Pre-race favorite Incentivise ran second ahead of third-placed Spanish Mission in Australia's "race that stops the nation".

($1 = 1.3340 Australian dollars)

