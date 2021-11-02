Horse racing-Verry Elleegant wins Melbourne Cup
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:39 IST
Verry Elleegant won the A$8 million ($6.00 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday.
Pre-race favorite Incentivise ran second ahead of third-placed Spanish Mission in Australia's "race that stops the nation".
($1 = 1.3340 Australian dollars)
