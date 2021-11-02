Left Menu

3 arrested with 1.1 kg heroin near Shillong

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:46 IST
3 arrested with 1.1 kg heroin near Shillong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested with 1.1 kg of heroin in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle transporting drugs from Manipur to Shillong was intercepted at the entry point to the city, Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger said.

Two persons were present in the vehicle, and after a thorough search, 100 soapboxes of heroin were seized, he said.

The duo was immediately arrested, he added.

Another man, to whom the drugs worth around Rs 2 crore were to be delivered, was also arrested, he said.

As per the preliminary probe, the drugs were trafficked from Myanmar for sale in Shillong, police said.

A case was registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.

At present, the trio is in COVID-19 quarantine and will be produced in court as and when protocols permit, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021