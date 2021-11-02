Man arrested with heroin worth Rs 4.55 lakh in Aizawl
02-11-2021
A man was arrested with heroin worth Rs 4.55 lakh from Aizawl's Bethlehem Vengthlang neighbourhood, officials said on Tuesday.
The suspected peddler lived in a rented accommodation in the area, they said.
The heroin, weighing 168 gm, was smuggled from Myanmar, they added.
A case was filed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
