Over 106.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

Over 106.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,423 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

