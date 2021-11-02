Left Menu

Over 106.85 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

Over 106.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"Over 106.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive," the Ministry said in a release.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,423 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

