Mizoram bypoll: MNF leads in Tuirial seat

Ruling MNF candidate K Laldawngliana was leading by 976 votes in the bypoll to the Tuirial seat in Mizoram on Tuesday morning, as per the Election Commission.

The counting of votes began at 8 am at the Kolasib Government College amid tight security.

ZPM candidate Laltlangmawi was at the second spot.

The bypoll to the seat in Kolasib district was being held after the death of sitting MLA Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

At least 81.28 per cent of the 17,911 electorate cast their votes in the bypoll on October 30.

