Absconder held 4 years after killing builder in UP

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-11-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 12:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Sahibabad police have arrested an alleged murderer, who has been absconding for four years, police said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Bhanwar Singh, 54.

He was arrested from service road behind Karan gate police outpost of Sahibabad on Monday. His ten accomplices were arrested earlier.

On November 9, 2017, four bike-borne assailants reached builder Surendra Pal Singh's office located near a shopping mall in Shalimar garden. They entered inside and fired indiscriminately at him and fled the spot.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, former Senior Superintendent of Police HN Singh had immediately suspended the police post in-charge of Shalimar garden Parvinder Chauhan.

An inquiry was also launched against the then Station House Officer (SHO) for not paying attention to the request letter of builder, in which he had demanded a gunner for his safety.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on information leading to Bhanwar Singh's arrest.

His property was also attached and non-bailable warrants were also issued by the district court, SHO Nagendra Chaubey told PTI.

On October 27, 2017, four bike-borne men had fired at the builder's security guard, Satish, who survived after treatment at GTB Hospital.

An FIR was registered in this case against four named attackers under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sahibabad police station, SHO Chaubey said.

