France frees seized British scallop dredger, Britain says
Britain said on Tuesday that France had freed a British scallop dredger that was seized last week in French waters near Le Havre, and welcomed Paris's decision to step back from a row over fishing.
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 12:54 IST
Britain said on Tuesday that France had freed a British scallop dredger that was seized last week in French waters near Le Havre, and welcomed Paris's decision to step back from a row over fishing. Asked if the impounded vessel, the Cornelis Gert Jan, had been released, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "Yes. I understand that that vessel has now been released."
"It's a decision by the French to step back from the threats they made," Eustice told Sky. "We welcome that."
